Palace’s Newest Adidas Sneakers Are Super Minimal

Listen up skateboarders, because British skateboard brand Palace is dropping its latest project with Adidas tomorrow as part of its fall ’18 lineup and here’s what you’ll need to know ahead of the release.

Palace will once again dig into the archival designs of the sportswear giant for their latest collaboration, this time, using the Camton Trainer as their silhouette of choice.

Fairly simple in terms of colorways, the duo will opt for a monochromatic design with one pair sporting a primarily white color blocking with contrasting black color on both the Three-Stripes branding spotted on the lateral and medial sides, along with the Palace logo embroidered on the heel. The next pair flips the color scheme featuring a predominately black colorway with white co-branding seen on the upper. Both pairs sit atop a blacked-out tooling that closely resembles the sole of the classic Superstar model.

The Palace x Adidas Camton Trainer is set to arrive tomorrow at Palaceskateboards.com, and at select Palace and Adidas locations. The retail pricing for both pairs have yet to be announced by the brands.

