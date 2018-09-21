Why Packer Shoes Chose Now to Update Its New Jersey Flagship Store

Packer Shoes' new look storefront in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Packer Shoes has been around since 1907, but the look today of its remodeled Teaneck, N.J., storefront is vastly different than any presentation offered in its century-plus history.

The door is elegant and modernized, boasting cement floors, reclaimed wood fixtures and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also now occupies 2,800 square feet at 941 Teaneck Road, which is three times its original size.

And with the expansion, it is now better served to host elaborate installations, launches and special events — such as its Adidas 4D experience, which will remain up until early next week.

“When we opened the [Teaneck] store 15 years ago, the market was a lot smaller, with a lot fewer stores,” owner Mike Packer told FN. “This is bringing back the heritage but also innovating at the same time.”

The elevated store experience and remodel was possible thanks to the retailer’s consistent year-over-year sales growth, which Packer said was spearheaded by a recent spike in online sales, paired with robust store traffic. And with the update to Teaneck, Packer said he expects sales to continue to rise.

“Our business is thriving, and that’s because we’ve remained true to our heritage and legacy. We’ve come from a small local business and expanded to a destination that serves customers not only locally but internationally, as well via our web store,” the storeowner said. “Not only do we see this in sales but also in the strength of our brand partnerships. It goes to show that a real business that stays true to itself and core values can always produce real numbers and deliver to their loyal customers.”

Packer Shoes’ store in Teaneck reopened today and is open six days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday. Hours of operation are 12-7 p.m. ET.

With the new look store, Packer Shoes collaborated with Adidas on its EQT Cushion ’91 silhouette, a look from the athletic giant’s ’90s sportswear archive, which retailed for $155. The sneakers were sold in its new flagship today (and quickly sold out) and will have an online release on tomorrow via Packershoes.com.

