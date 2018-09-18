Adidas and Packer Shoes Are Taking Their Latest Collab Outdoors

Adidas will be tapping into its ’90s sportswear archive for the upcoming collaboration with sneaker boutique Packer Shoes.

Limited to only 250 pairs, the Packer Shoes x Adidas EQT Cushion ’91 will dial back to the Adventure Equipment line that the brand’s diehard fans remember.

Inspired by the line’s rugged outdoor aesthetic, the upper combines premium suedes and leather equipped with heavy-duty mesh and technical synthetics. Bright hues of pink, blue and green are distributed throughout its brown-based upper with the Packer Shoes dubrae, marking the collaboration between the two.

The Packer Shoes x Adidas EQT Cushion ’91 will be sold exclusively at Packer Shoes in its Teaneck, N.J., location for its grand reopening on Friday. The sneakers will come with a retail price of $155 and will have an online release on Saturday at Packershoes.com

The original Adventure Equipment line made its debut in 1991, which was remembered for its white and green color scheme featured on a handful of classic running silhouettes.

