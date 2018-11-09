4 Shoe Trends Spotted at Outdoor Retailer

Brands showing shoes at 2018 Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Denver brought their A-game. And while checking out the best looks set to hit stores during Day 1 of the event, the trends customers will soon see emerged.

Here are four of the top trends to keep your eyes on when fall ‘19 footwear arrives at retail.

Ready to Run the Trails

Velocity AT Gortex CREDIT: Peter Verry

Expect to see plenty of trail running shoes when fall ’19 product starts to hit stores. Vasque is one brand to deliver must-have styles, cush as the Velocity AT Gore-Tex for men and women. The model arrives in September, will retail for $160, and features Gore-Tex Invisible Fit waterproofing.

Keeping Things Eco-Friendly

Merrell Bare Access XTR Sweeper CREDIT: Peter Verry

Going green is in style. One brand to offer eco-friendly styles is Merrell, most notably with its Bare Access XTR Sweeper trail runner. The look features a Vibram EcoDura outsole and an upper and laces made with recycled materials. It will retail for $110.

Lots of Lifestyle

Lowa Wendelstein GTX CREDIT: Peter Verry

Casual looks continue to dominate. Lowa is one brand ready to deliver standout styles, including the heritage Wendelstein GTX model for men and women. The silhouette boasts branding from the 1960s and a classic Vibram outsole. It will retail for $360 and drop in September.

One Shoe for All Purposes

Altra Grafton (L) and Wahweap. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Why pack many shoes for one trip when you can just bring one pair that does it all? Altra is one brand that has multipurpose shoes coming, which the brand said is built for several types of outdoor adventures. Models include the Wahweap, a lifestyle look that is built for activities such as short hikes, and the Grafton, a durable casual style ready for longer hikes. The shoes will retail for $100 and $140, respectively.

