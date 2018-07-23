The Oklahoma Sooners Football Team Has a Crazy Collection of 30 Air Jordan Exclusives

In November 2017 Jordan Brand announced that it was becoming the new outfitter of the Oklahoma University football program, making the Sooners the third NCAA football team to be sponsored by the brand (after Michigan and North Carolina). Now with the 2018-19 season soon ready to kick off, Oklahoma just unveiled their new Jumpman-branded uniforms at an event at their Switzer Center facilities on campus.

But if you’re a sneaker head, the new uniform designs weren’t the most exciting thing on display, as the team also showed off a crazy collection of 30 Air Jordans in exclusive team colors.

The Switzer Center is now open! Come check out the #OUxJordan uniforms and a complete set of @Jumpman23 I-XXX’s in OU colors!https://t.co/tIjdslZnQe pic.twitter.com/McTPbhpkjd — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) July 22, 2018

The full set was shared on Instagram by Oklahoma sports writer Cliff Brunt:

The set includes every Air Jordan model from 1 to 30 in Sooners team colors of white, red and black. While some of the models like the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 6 look very close to already existing colorways of the shoes, others like the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 17 get all-new looks that many collectors would love to see release. There’s no word on any of these Oklahoma exclusives hitting retail, but anything is possible.

Along with all the retros, Jordan Brand also produced a custom Air Jordan 11 football cleat for the team that you will likely see on-field when the season begins.

Similarly, the Florida Gators, who became the fourth NCAA football program to be sponsored by Jordan Brand, unveiled their own new uniforms and exclusive retro colorways last week.