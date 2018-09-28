Virgil Abloh’s Upcoming Nike Track and Field Collection Hits the Runway

Virgil Abloh will be adding to his long list of Nike collaborations with this upcoming track and field-inspired project, which made its debut during the Off-White runway show in Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The selection of Nike footwear included the Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint, Zoom Fly SP “The Ten,” and Zoom Fly Flyknit dressed in gray hues. Two prototypes from both the Zoom Fly and Waffle Racer silhouettes were also spotted on-foot equipped with vibrant colorways. The show featured a handful of track and field athletes boasting the look.

A model rocking a prototype Nike sneaker during Off-White’s runway show for Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Nike News

“Sport, like fashion, shares a common language that seeks to unite cultures, break down barriers and celebrate the power of the human spirit,” says Abloh in a statement. “This season, I was inspired by the voice of the athlete and the power of sport to impact positive and transformative change globally.”

Before the release of the Off-White x Nike “Track and Field” collection in 2019, fans will have the opportunity to grab Abloh’s Halloween-inspired Nike Blazer Mid “Spooky Pack” next week.

See more styles on the runway at Off-White’s spring ’19 show.

