Could More Off-White x Nike Sneakers Release the Same Day as the Blazers?

The Halloween-inspired Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Spooky Pack” is slated to drop on Sept. 27, but the coveted two-sneaker lineup may not be the only Virgil Abloh shoe creations to hit stores that day.
According to a cryptic tweet today shared by the Twitter account @py_rates, something else from the designer and the Swoosh will share the “Spooky Pack” release date.
“Just a quick update about the @Nike x @OffWht Blazer Mid launch….they won’t be coming alone,” @py_rates wrote in the message.
Although the account teased news of another shoe release on Sept. 27, no information of what the sneakers sharing the release date would be. But other users on Twitter have their own ideas on what will be. And it involves tennis icon Serena Williams.
“Serena has birthday on the 26.09 [Sept. 26] so something is coming as well,” replied Twitter user @YeezyAlexPL.
The sneakers in the lineup are the “Grim Reaper” look, which is listed as having a black/cone/white color palette, and “All Hallow’s Eve,” which is executed in a canvas/pale vanilla/black/tonal orange colorway.
Want more?
Here’s When You Can Buy the Off-White x Nike Blazer ‘Spooky Pack’
Why Everyone Is Talking About Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike Tutu and Sneakers
Serena Williams’ Adorable Daughter Is Her Mini-Me in an Off-White x Nike Tutu