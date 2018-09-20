Could More Off-White x Nike Sneakers Release the Same Day as the Blazers?

The Halloween-inspired Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Spooky Pack” is slated to drop on Sept. 27, but the coveted two-sneaker lineup may not be the only Virgil Abloh shoe creations to hit stores that day.

According to a cryptic tweet today shared by the Twitter account @py_rates, something else from the designer and the Swoosh will share the “Spooky Pack” release date.

“Just a quick update about the @Nike x @OffWht Blazer Mid launch….they won’t be coming alone,” @py_rates wrote in the message.

Just a quick update about the @Nike x @OffWht Blazer Mid launch….they won't be coming alone 🤫#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 — py_rates (@py_rates) September 20, 2018

Although the account teased news of another shoe release on Sept. 27, no information of what the sneakers sharing the release date would be. But other users on Twitter have their own ideas on what will be. And it involves tennis icon Serena Williams.

“Serena has birthday on the 26.09 [Sept. 26] so something is coming as well,” replied Twitter user @YeezyAlexPL.

Release info was shared by @py_rates of the Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Spooky Pack” on Tuesday. The account stated the sneakers will be limited, with anywhere from 150 to 200 pairs of each colorway stocked, and will retail for $130.

The sneakers in the lineup are the “Grim Reaper” look, which is listed as having a black/cone/white color palette, and “All Hallow’s Eve,” which is executed in a canvas/pale vanilla/black/tonal orange colorway.

*RELEASE DATE UPDATE*: The @Nike x @OffWht Blazer Mid "Spooky Pack" is now scheduled to drop on Septemeber 27th. Both shoes in the pack will be dropping on the same day with stores expecting stock in the region of 150-200 pairs per colourway.

Please RT & Follow.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/xbccfTYjCr — py_rates (@py_rates) September 18, 2018

