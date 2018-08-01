This Rumored Off-White x Nike Blazer Would Be Virgil Abloh’s Most Colorful Sneaker Yet

If the rumors are true, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike line is going to get much more colorful. Just hitting the internet this week was a never-before-seen edition of the Off-White x Nike Blazer with a gradient-colored sole.

Shared by sneaker leaker Instagram account 2muchsol3, the sneaker in question can be previewed in full.

The upper features a simple white and black combination, much like Abloh’s initial edition of the Blazer released within “The Ten” collection, but once you get down to the sole, you can see a drastic change. The new rendition features a pink, to purple to white gradient from the heel to toe on the midsole, which is then repeated on the translucent outsole.

The look is reminiscent of Nike’s “Be True” collection for 2018 celebrating the LGBTQ community, which makes one wonder if the colorful Blazer could be associated with the initiative for next year.

Either way, the speculated sneaker is a departure from Abloh’s designs for the Swoosh so far, which have all featured relatively simple black and white color combinations, aside from the bright orange colorway of the Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial.

This colorful Blazer has not been confirmed as authentic by either Abloh or Nike yet, so when or if it actually will release is not yet known.