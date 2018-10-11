An Official Look At the New Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 That’s Rumored to Be Released Soon

Both pairs of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 OG "Black."

Picking up where things left off with this month’s release of the Halloween-inspired “Spooky Pack” arrives another highly coveted collaboration between Nike and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh: a new take on the classic Air Max 97 runner, which may be dropping soon.

This upcoming “Black” iteration is executed in a black/cone/black/white colorway, featuring the signature Off-White details printed on both the lateral and medial sides. The shoe also comes with a baby blue zip tie and two sets of laces. As per usual, expect the kicks to release in a limited fashion.

According to Twitter account py_rates, the upcoming Air Max 97 will release in the form of a “shock drop,” meaning the kicks will hit the Nike SNKRS app and Off-White’s website at an undisclosed time at which fans, who are quick enough, will be able to secure their pairs for $190.

The medial side of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 OG “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 OG “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 OG “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 OG “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

The laces for the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 OG “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Max 97 silhouette was initially part of “The Ten” collection between Virgil Abloh and Nike, which took the sneaker world by storm last year. The release from the original assortment is selling in the secondary market for more than $1,000.

Want more?

Here’s When You Can Buy the Off-White x Nike Blazer “Spooky Pack”

Could More Off-White x Nike Sneakers Release the Same Day as the Blazers?

The Latest Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Drops Next Week