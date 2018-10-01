The Latest Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Drops Next Week

Similar to the majority of sneakers from Virgil Abloh‘s groundbreaking collection with Nike known as “The Ten,” the Converse Chuck 70 is set to receive a follow-up to the original, and it’s releasing sooner than you may think.

Thanks to Twitter account @py_rates, this Chuck 70 will feature a more traditional build than that of its predecessor, which opted for translucent attributes. The latest edition is executed in a minimal white-based canvas upper with co-branding on both the medial sides, which sits atop a diagonally striped midsole and a vibrant orange outsole to complete the look. Signature Off-White details are applied on the insole, including the orange zip-tie and printed shoelaces.

Retail pricing for the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 has not been officially announced by the brands, but the shoes are expected to drop on Oct. 8.

Check out the official pics of the 2nd editon of @Converse x @OffWht dropping on October 8th.

Also set to release on Wednesday is the Halloween-inspired Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Spooky Pack” for $130 at select locations.

