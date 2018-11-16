Pre-Sale for Odell Beckham Jr.’s New Nikes Is Available on This App

Odell Beckham Jr. has undeniable style, specifically when it comes to footwear. And you can own the latest addition to the NFL star’s sneaker arsenal next week.

Pre-sale for the Nike Air Force 1 Utility “OBJ” will begin Monday via the mobile e-commerce content app NTWRK, which is available for download now in the Apple App Store.

The low-cut sneakers feature a black upper with a pair of midfoot straps sitting atop a neon green midsole and outsole. And “Nike OBJ” branding appears on a strap and the tongue.

The Nike Air Force 1 Utility “OBJ” will retail for $145.

Nike Air Force 1 Utility “OBJ” CREDIT: NTWRK

NTWRK will also continue its push to deliver content such as talk shows, videos and more that you can shop from by exclusively streaming Beckham’s episode of “Sneaker Shopping” on Monday to coincide with the pre-sale.

Last November, Nike released the New York Giants wide receiver’s debut sneaker with the brand, Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ,” which was executed in a bold yellow hue reminiscent of the taxis in New York.

