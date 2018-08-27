Odell Beckham Jr. Scores Contract Deal Worth $95M — Now He’s the Highest Paid Receiver in Football

Odell Beckham Jr. just got paid.

According to an ESPN report, the star receiver of the New York Giants has agreed to a five-year extension with he team that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in the NFL. The deal, the report states, is worth $95 million, with $65 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year-old Nike athlete, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times, has amassed more than 90 catches and 1,300 receiving yards during three of his four seasons in the league, only missing the mark in 2017 when he was sidelined with an injury.

Off the field, the product of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has quickly become a fashion standout with impeccable taste in sneakers.

Beckham is largely responsible for the custom cleat craze in the NFL, hitting the field regularly in reimagined eye-catching looks from famed artist Kickasso. Nike also gave the football star his own SF AF-1 Mid last year, a yellow silhouette with a gum sole inspired by the yellow cabs spotted throughout New York City.

A closeup of Odell Beckham Jr.’s custom Craig Sager-inspired Nike cleats, made by Kickasso. CREDIT: AP Images

Detail of Odell Beckham Jr’s “Back to the Future” cleats. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) walks on the field before an NFL football game between New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham stadium in London. CREDIT: Photo by Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr of the New York Giants sports tweed cleats during the International Series match between New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams in London. CREDIT: Photo by Jason Brown/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham wears special cleats for 9/11 prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. CREDIT: AP Images

