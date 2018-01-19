NYPD Shuts Down Levi’s x Air Jordan Launch Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand’

A close-up of the customized Levi's x Air Jordan 4. Instagram: @juworkingonprojects

One of the month’s biggest sneaker releases drew large unruly crowds in New York’s Soho neighborhood this week, causing Levi’s to cancel the in-store launch of its Air Jordan collaboration.

The collection, which includes co-branded takes on the Air Jordan 4 retro sneaker and Levi’s denim trucker jacket, was released globally this week at a select number of retailers. However, the limited supply caused mobs of fans to flood the Soho streets, forcing the NYPD to put an end to the first-come, first-served launch.

Levi’s later announced that “overwhelming demand” had caused the release to be postponed out of concern for the “safety of our fans and store employees.” In lieu of the in-store launch, the brand has announced an online drawing with sign-ups open now through 10 p.m. ET.

An update on our #Levis x @Jumpman23 collaboration. Due to overwhelming demand and for the safety of our fans and store employees, we're postponing the release at our SoHo, NYC store until further notice. Stay tuned for more details. Sales are as planned for all other stores. pic.twitter.com/mNk80XvkvB — Levi's® (@LEVIS) January 17, 2018

Other locations that carried both items in the collection included Bottega Back Door, Concepts, Doe, End, Invincible, Jordan Bastille, Kicks, Kinetics, Levi’s Harajuku, Levi’s San Francisco, Levi’s Berlin, Levi’s London, Levi’s Osaka, Levi’s Paris, Levi’s Shanghai, Livestock, Opium, Oquim, Shinzo, Shoe Gallery, Si Vas Descalzao, Sneakersnstuff, SoleFly, Sports Lab, Ubiq and Undefeated.

Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 4 was available as a standalone purchase from the following retailers: 8 Willington, 21 Lab, 32 South State St., 290 SQM, A Ma Maniere, Bodega, Capsule, Concepts International, Creme, Deal, Feature, Foot Patrol, Jordan L1, Jordan 17 Songgao, Jordan 139 Nan Dong, Jordan Beijing, Jordan Guangzhou, Jordan Hongdae, Jordan Nanjing, Jordan Taipei, Jordan Tianjin, Kith, Lmtd Editions, Lust, Oneness, Overkill, Patta, Politics, RSVP Gallery, Social Status, Saint Alfred, Supply, The Darkside Initiative, Titan, Titolo, Trophy Room, Wish, WZK, XH55, Xhibiton and Yaxin.

The sneakers retailed for $225 and are reselling for an average of around $600.

Tomorrow. 10am EST. Due to the demand for @Jumpman23 collab at our SoHo store, we’re hosting an online drawing for the chance to purchase. We'll post a link in our Instagram bio that will be live from 10am EST until 10pm EST on 1/19. See more details here: https://t.co/MR09zvwGO3 pic.twitter.com/uBAjFmTxIf — Levi's® (@LEVIS) January 19, 2018

