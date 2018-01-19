NYPD Shuts Down Levi’s x Air Jordan Launch Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand’

One of the month’s biggest sneaker releases drew large unruly crowds in New York’s Soho neighborhood this week, causing Levi’s to cancel the in-store launch of its Air Jordan collaboration.
The collection, which includes co-branded takes on the Air Jordan 4 retro sneaker and Levi’s denim trucker jacket, was released globally this week at a select number of retailers. However, the limited supply caused mobs of fans to flood the Soho streets, forcing the NYPD to put an end to the first-come, first-served launch.
Levi’s later announced that “overwhelming demand” had caused the release to be postponed out of concern for the “safety of our fans and store employees.” In lieu of the in-store launch, the brand has announced an online drawing with sign-ups open now through 10 p.m. ET.
Other locations that carried both items in the collection included Bottega Back Door, Concepts, Doe, End, Invincible, Jordan Bastille, Kicks, Kinetics, Levi’s Harajuku, Levi’s San Francisco, Levi’s Berlin, Levi’s London, Levi’s Osaka, Levi’s Paris, Levi’s Shanghai, Livestock, Opium, Oquim, Shinzo, Shoe Gallery, Si Vas Descalzao, Sneakersnstuff, SoleFly, Sports Lab, Ubiq and Undefeated.
Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 4 was available as a standalone purchase from the following retailers: 8 Willington, 21 Lab, 32 South State St., 290 SQM, A Ma Maniere, Bodega, Capsule, Concepts International, Creme, Deal, Feature, Foot Patrol, Jordan L1, Jordan 17 Songgao, Jordan 139 Nan Dong, Jordan Beijing, Jordan Guangzhou, Jordan Hongdae, Jordan Nanjing, Jordan Taipei, Jordan Tianjin, Kith, Lmtd Editions, Lust, Oneness, Overkill, Patta, Politics, RSVP Gallery, Social Status, Saint Alfred, Supply, The Darkside Initiative, Titan, Titolo, Trophy Room, Wish, WZK, XH55, Xhibiton and Yaxin.
The sneakers retailed for $225 and are reselling for an average of around $600.
