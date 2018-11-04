Nike Runner Lelisa Desisa Wins NYC Marathon With Second-Fastest Course Time Ever

Lelisa Desisa won the men’s race at the New York City Marathon today.

The Nike athlete finished with an unofficial time of 2:05:59 — the second fastest time of anyone ever to run the course (the all-time best is 2:05:06).

Nike tweeted out its congratulations to the runner, writing, “Start with a dream. Finish with a fight. Congratulations, Lelisa Desisa. # justdoit.“

The Ethiopian runner narrowly edged out Shura Kitata, his training partner. Kitata, who is also Ethiopian, ran the third fastest time ever recorded on the course.

Geoffrey Kamworor, last year’s champion, rounded out the podium with a third place finish. The Kenyan runner — who is sponsored by Nike — recorded an unofficial time of 2:06:26. His all-time best is 2:06:12, a number he put up in Berlin in 2012.

The first American runner to hit the finish line was Jared Ward, who came in seventh place. Sponsored by Saucony, Ward claimed a sixth place finish at the 2016 Olympic Games and returned to fighting form at today’s race.

On the women’s end, the winner was Mary Keitany. The Adidas-sponsored Kenyan runner claimed her fourth NYC Marathon victory, having won in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The second place finisher was fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot.

Three American women nabbed finishes in the top six. Nike-sponsored Shalane Flanagan — last year’s winner — came in third, while Saucony athlete Molly Huddle was right behind her in fourth. Rounding out the pack was sixth place finisher Desiree Linden, who won this year’s Boston Marathon and is sponsored by Brooks.

