This Brand CrossFitters Love Is About to Release its First-Ever Running Shoe

Nobull has catered to the CrossFit community since its inception with sneakers built to withstand the toughest of workouts. But the brand is about to deliver a new shoe that isn’t meant for lifting weights.

The next sneaker to come from the brand is the Knit Runner, a shoe made for legging out miles when you’re not doing the CrossFit workout of the day. The shoe will go on pre-sale on June 8 via Nobullproject.com in men’s and women’s sizing and retail for $159.

The Knit Runner, according to the brand, is executed to be lightweight and breathable, and made for runs on all terrains. The sneaker boasts a seamless stretch knit sock construction upper, an outsole lug pattern built for on- and off-road usage, two pairs of reflective laces and removable molded anatomical insoles.

The sneaker will debut in three colorways: Blue, Sand and Black Ivy.

While the Knit Runner is Nobull’s newest style, the brand has also introduced other fresh silhouettes to its roster this month, including the Canvas Mid Trainer, which is available now in the Storm and Forest Camo iterations for $109 for men and women.

