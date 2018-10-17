After 12 Years, This Classic Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Sneaker Returns With Newer Technology

Both pairs of the "Purple Reign" Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro.

Although Kobe Bryant has not been involved with professional basketball for quite some time, he is still a very prominent figure within the sneaker space. With the Los Angeles Lakers season officially tipping off tomorrow, Nike is bringing back a classic colorway of the Zoom Kobe 1 ready for any die-hard fan.

Originally introduced in 2006, this “Purple Reign” iteration features a smooth black leather upper as the base. Paying homage to Bryant’s tenure as a member of the Lakers, this pair sports the signature purple color spotted on the shoe’s ankle collar, the medial side and outsole. Additional details include gold hits sprinkled onto the mini-Swoosh branding on the toe and the heel.

The lateral side of the “Purple Reign” Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the “Purple Reign” Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro. CREDIT: Nike

This Zoom Kobe 1 model is making its return in Protro form, meaning the sneaker is updated with the brand’s modern technology, including a lighter construction and an added full-length Zoom Air cushioning setup.

The top view of the “Purple Reign” Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the “Purple Reign” Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the “Purple Reign” Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro. CREDIT: Nike

According to the brand, the words “Black Out” is placed throughout the sneaker as a nod to Bryant’s mental approach during NBA games.

The Nike Zoom Kobe 1 “Purple Reign” is set to release on Oct. 23 via the Nike SNKRS app for $175 coinciding with the launch of Bryant’s first book, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.”

