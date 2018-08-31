Not Just for the Guys — Nike Releases Women’s-Exclusive NFL Team Sneakers This Season

This season, Nike is ensuring that it’s not just the guys who get to have all the fun when it comes to supporting their favorite NFL team with sneakers to match their fan gear. For the first time, the brand’s “Gameday” collection — its annual set of footwear with the colors and logos of various football teams — is also releasing a women’s-exclusive model.

The Women’s Free TR 8 is the featured sneaker, which is available in special makeups for six of the top NFL squads now at Nike.com.

The teams available for the training shoe include the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. Each version features the respective team colors across the upper with logos on the tongue lace loops, heels and insoles.

Women’s Nike Free TR 8 “Gameday” for the Pittsburgh Steelers. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Free TR 8 “Gameday” for the Dallas Cowboys. CREDIT: Nike

The Free TR8 is the latest women’s cross-training shoe built with the brand’s flexible and lightweight Free technology, which promotes natural movement of the foot. The design has a slip-in bootielike construction for easy on/off access and laces that pair with Flywire for support throughout a workout.

Men’s Nike Air Max Typha 2 “Gameday” for the Philadelphia Eagles.

For men, Nike’s 2018 Gameday sneaker is the Air Max Typha 2, a versatile training shoe constructed with a lightweight and breathable mesh upper and Air Max cushioning in the heel. Each team’s version has team colors on the upper and logos on the heel tabs and lace tips. Men get a few more team options for their sneaker, with a total of 15 franchises available. You can see all the options at Nike.com.