The Nike VaporMax Gets Its Wildest Redesign Yet

Already equipped with some of the most eye-catching sneaker technology on the market, Nike’s innovative VaporMax design arrives this month in its wildest remodel yet.

On Saturday, the brand is introducing the VaporMax Premier Flyknit, a bold new iteration featuring a high-top and cross-strap design.

If you know your Nike Basketball history, this new VaporMax model may look slightly familiar. The design takes inspiration from an unlikely source, the Air Zoom GP, which was Gary Payton’s signature model from 1998. The unique shoe for the former Seattle Sonics star point guard featured a “shroud” across the upper with a buckled enclosure, much like what you see with the design of the cross strap for the new VaporMax model. The circular shapes on the toe panel of the Zoom GP are also hinted at in the woven pattern of the new sneaker’s Flyknit upper.

From there, the VaporMax Premier Flyknit is thoroughly its own design, featuring a high-top socklike collar with a tongue that extends even further. The strap that offers a custom fit, as well as the toe, tongue and heel paneling are constructed in premium leather for a refined touch. Other elements of the design include a wavy foam midsole, a large Swoosh on each shoe and a sole in high-contrast black, white and clear.

Top view of Nike VaporMax Premier Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike

The VaporMax Premier Flyknit debuts August 25 in this black, gray and white men’s colorway via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers. The retail price is set at $225.