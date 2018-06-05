Nike Has Four VaporMaxes Releasing in One Day This Week

Nike Air VaporMax fans are in for a treat Thursday, as the brand has several styles for both men and women arriving via the SNKRS app.

All of the models will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET.

One style arriving Thursday is the Air VaporMax Inneva “Dream Weaver,” which features Nike’s beloved basket-weave nylon upper. The upper is predominantly black and is paired with a multicolor pattern boasting glacier blue and laser-orange hues, among others. The style will retail for $240 in men’s sizing.

Air VaporMax Inneva "Dream Weaver" CREDIT: Nike

Also arriving in both men’s and women’s sizing is the Air VaporMax 2 “Pure Platinum.” The clean and sleek monochromatic style will retail for $190.

Nike Air VaporMax 2 "Pure Platinum" for women. CREDIT: Nike

The “Laser Orange” iteration of the Air VaporMax 2 for men will also debut, a look that comes with a $190 price tag. The eye-catching style features a black and laser-orange upper with yellow accents.

Nike Air VaporMax 2 "Laser Orange" CREDIT: Nike

Arguably the boldest iteration to drop is for women only, the Air VaporMax Moc 2 “Laceless Futurism.” The style is executed in the brand’s bright university gold hue, with black hits on the upper to provide contrast. It will sell for $200.

Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 "Laceless Futurism" CREDIT: Nike

Even with four releases on Thursday, Nike isn’t done with the week’s VaporMax drops. On Friday, the Swoosh will deliver the “Utility Plater” iteration of the Air VaporMax Utility. The three-quarter-cut sneaker features a toggle lacing system and foam midsole in a mostly beige colorway with hits of black, a clay hue and orange.

The "Utility Player" colorway of the Nike Air VaporMax Utility. CREDIT: Nike

