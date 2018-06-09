How Nike and Under Armour Are Celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship

Kevin Durant celebrates after winning the second straight NBA championship.

The Golden State Warriors are back-to-back NBA champions — and that’s cause for celebration for the players’ sponsors.

Nike honored Kevin Durant with a spot that aired shortly after the Warriors claimed their victory. The video celebrates Durant’s journey, from his childhood in Texas to his second consecutive championship.

The commercial ends with a shot of a young Durant flexing his muscles, with the words “Rise grind shine again” appearing on screen.

Durant was named Finals MVP for the second straight time — joining a list of just five elite players: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by Golden State last night.

After more than a decade of Nike partnership, Durant’s latest signature kick, the Nike KD 11, is expected to hit stores later this month.

Meanwhile, Under Armour is celebrating the achievements of Stephen Curry with a new ad spot that speaks to Curry’s sheer willpower.

The Baltimore-based brand’s spot shows fans and commentators alike criticizing Curry’s penchants for taking three-point shots and chewing on his mouthguard.

👌for @StephenCurry30 has a nice ring to it. Ignore the hate. Keep doing you. #WillFindsAWay pic.twitter.com/4490pXJGuB — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) June 9, 2018

“Well, guess who’s on top? If you don’t like it, do something about it,” a young boy says at the end, as text on the screen reads, “NBA Champ. Again. Ignore the hate. Keep doing you.”

While Curry has yet to be named Finals MVP, he is undeniably one of the NBA’s brightest stars.

More jerseys have sold with Curry’s name on them than any other NBA player’s for three straight seasons — and his legacy continues to rise with his third championship in the past four seasons.

The latest iteration of Curry’s signature shoe is the Under Armour Curry 5, which he proudly wore on court throughout the finals.