Nike Prepares for Release of Kyrie Irving’s ‘Uncle Drew’ Film With Footwear and Apparel Collection

Kyrie Irving makes his big-screen debut this summer when his “Uncle Drew” film arrives in theaters on June 29. Nike is getting in on the celebration of their star athlete’s new acting career with a special collection of footwear and apparel to coincide with the movie’s release.

After originally appearing in a series of Pepsi commercials in old-man makeup, Irving’s Uncle Drew persona has made it all the way to a feature film for even bigger laughs. Naturally, Nike Basketball has a special colorway of the Kyrie 4 prepared.

Nike's Uncle Drew Collection CREDIT: Nike

The “Uncle Drew” sneaker features a white mesh upper with blue Swooshes and a blue and orange speckled midsole. A gum rubber outsole completes the clean look that takes inspiration from the colors of the uniforms worn by Uncle Drew’s basketball team in the film.

The shoe is accompanied by a full line of apparel featuring Uncle Drew’s favorite saying: “Get buckets.” The clothing set includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, caps and graphic-covered tanks and shorts that declare “Young Bloods Need Teaching.”

Nike Kyrie 4 "Red Carpet" CREDIT: Nike

A Kyrie 4 “Red Carpet” edition will also be released to complement the film. The shoe references Hollywood with an all-red upper and gold detailing. Originally released in early May by Nike exclusively via a special system on Facebook Messenger, the highly limited colorway will now have slightly wider availability. Pairs will be available June 26 on Nike SNKRS.

The “Uncle Drew” collection will be available June 26 at Foot Locker House of Hoops locations and June 29 on Nike.com.