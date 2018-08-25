Nike Weighs in on the French Open’s Ban of Serena Williams’ Catsuit

Nike proved that a simple tweet can go a long way toward showing its athletes support.

The Swoosh made a succinct, yet powerful statement, putting its weight behind Serena Williams after the French Open announced that her black catsuit would no longer be permissible on the court: “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.”

You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD — Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018

The suit ban at Roland Garros sparked social media outrage, Twitter users reacted positively to Nike’s message.

“Wow, Nike that’s deep, didn’t expect such but thank you guys… With such an attitude we shall defeat the spirit of oppression,” one fan wrote.

Wow, Nike that's deep, didn't expect such but thank you guys… With such an attitude we shall defeat the spirit of oppression! — manepe_nepe (@ManepeN) August 25, 2018

“You are always outdoing yourself Nike! Always socially relevant,” another replied.

you are always outdoing yourself Nike! Always socially relevant. — Faith Nicole ♔ (@snapnics) August 25, 2018

The ban was announced by French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli, who explained that players’ outfits would be limited because “sometimes we’ve gone too far.”

For Williams, the catsuit stood as a symbol of ability to fight back into the tennis realm after being sidelined by pregnancy and post-birth complications — and it also played a functional purpose, helping to maintain Williams’ blood circulation through matches.

The French Open will not be alone in restricting players’ dress choices, as athletes are restricted to wearing whites at Wimbledon. In her first U.S. Open match on Monday, Williams will wear a look created by Nike collaborator and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh.

