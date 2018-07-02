Nike Celebrates Serena Williams’ Return to Wimbledon With Special-Edition Air Force 1

Serena Williams is back in London at the 2018 Wimbledon tennis championships, participating in her second Grand Slam tournament after returning from maternity leave. Naturally, her longtime sponsor Nike is ready to celebrate.

The brand is offering a special-edition Air Force 1 Low on NIKEiD dubbed “Strong and Sure.”

Williams, who is a seven-time Wimbledon champion, has won her last 14 matches at the event. This year, she arrived in London with her 10-month-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in tow, ready to compete after withdrawing from the French Open this spring due to a pectoral muscle injury. Now she also has a special sneaker to complement her return.

Available on Nike’s customization site, the version of the sneaker shown here is one example of what you can order. Taking a note from Wimbledon’s traditional dress code, white is the only color option available for the premium leather upper, but customization options include two outsole choices and gold-plated logos on the tongues. A unique “S” graphic design can also be applied across the upper, while the tennis legend’s “W” logo adorns each heel in gold embroidery.

Top view of Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1 iD. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Timed perfectly with her opening-round match at Wimbledon, the Serena Williams x Air Force 1 iD “Strong and Sure” is available for customization on Nike.com beginning today for the international market. In North America, NikePlus Members receive exclusive access to the style in the Nike App for smartphones. The shoe will be available for a limited time only.