Is Diamond Supply Co. Releasing More Nike SB Dunks?

The white colorway of the Nike SB "Diamond" Dunk Low.

Images of another Nike SB collaboration between skatewear brand Diamond Supply Co. made rounds last week when founder Nicky Diamonds teased two new iterations surrounding his latest project on social media.

An early look of a new take on the classic 2005 “Diamond” Dunk Low suggests that the upcoming low-tops will feature both white- and black-based colorways with signature “Tiffany” blue accents inspired by the luxury jewelry retailer. Similar to its predecessor, the leather uppers feature a snakeskin look, giving the sneakers a more premium touch. Additional details include a removable velcro Swoosh wrapping around the lateral and medial sides, revealing more of the signature “Tiffany” blue color underneath.

As of now, retail pricing and release dates for the sneakers have yet to be announced by Nike or Diamonds himself. Stay tuned for updates on the potential release.

The 2005 version of the Nike SB “Diamond” Dunk Low sells for around $1,000 on the secondary market.

