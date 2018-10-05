Nike’s 2018 Sneaker of the Year Will Soon Drop In 3 New Colorways

Nike’s most celebrated sneaker debut of 2018 is without a doubt the React Element 87, which has already sold out on two separate occasions. Adding to the model’s lineup, the sportswear giant is dropping three more iterations of its highly coveted lifestyle runner next week.

The trio of colorways to choose from will include “Total Orange,” “Neptune Green,” and “Solar Red.” The kicks will feature a semi-translucent upper equipped with a combination of leather materials on the overlays, which sits atop a React-cushioned tooling.

The “Total Orange” version should excite fans of the New York Knicks, sporting an orange and blue color combination that resembles the team’s uniforms.

The “Neptune Green” colorway mixes shades of gray on the see-through upper for an everyday look, but adds a touch of orange accents on the top, while green hues surround the outsole.

The Nike React Element 87 in “Neptune Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The last of the bunch is the “Solar Red” iteration featuring vibrant red and blue details on both the overlays and heel with the signature red color highlights the sole.

The Nike React Element 87 in “Solar Red.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike React Element 87 in the three colorways will release on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. ET on the Nike SNKRS app for $160 each.

Want more?

Nike’s Remixed Take on Its Sneaker of the Year Will Soon Drop in 4 Colorways

Two More Colors of Nike’s Hottest New Sneaker of the Year Release Tomorrow

Here’s How You Can Cop the New Undercover x Nike React Element 87 Sneaker