Nike’s Remixed Take on Its Sneaker of the Year Will Soon Drop in 4 Colorways

Most sneaker fanatics agree that the Nike React Element 87 is the best new model released this year. But fans of that silhouette are also eager to get their hands on a similar look, the React Element 55. And this weekend, there are four color options of the coveted silhouette to choose from.

Unlike the Nike React Element 87, the React Element 55 is executed with a textile upper rather than a translucent one. And on Saturday, four must-have colorways of the kicks are hitting the SNKRS app: a black and white look; a black, white and volt iteration; black and solar red; and one dressed in black and aurora green.

Nike React Element 55 in black and volt. CREDIT: Nike

The sneakers, which the Swoosh said were made specifically for casual wear and an urban commute, sit atop plush React cushioning.

The Nike React Element 55 in the four colorways drop Saturday and retail for $130.

Nike React Element 55 in black and aurora green. CREDIT: Nike

Nike React Element 55 in black and solar red. CREDIT: Nike

Nike React Element 55 in black and white. CREDIT: Nike

