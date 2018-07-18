Nike Has a New Technology That Could Revolutionize the Way Their Sneakers Fit For Years to Come

Just days after their success at the 2018 World Cup, Nike is keeping its momentum in soccer going by introducing an all-new technology in a just-unveiled football boot, the PhantomVSN. The brand’s new innovation, named Quadfit, could revolutionize the way their performance footwear fits — and is constructed — for years to come.

The Swoosh presented some strong visuals in the following video clip introducing Quadfit.

In a Nike News feature on the PhantomVSN and Quadfit, the model’s designer, Phil Woodman, explained the innovations: “We developed an internal Quadfit mesh bootie that conforms to fit most any foot but retains its shape and will not overstretch. Quadfit contains the foot without constricting the foot.”

Nike PhantomVSN CREDIT: Nike

Medial side of Nike PhantomVSN. CREDIT: Nike

This is achieved by a woven upper designed with four axes of fibers that conform to the foot and provide support in all directions. The brand claims that this results in a shoe that will require no breaking-in time, immediately offering the perfect fit and feel for virtually all foot structures.

A second new innovation is included in the PhantomVSN that works in tandem with Quadfit for the unmatched fit: the Ghost Lace system. The technology strategically places the lace loops for one-pull tightening that provides equal tension distribution all the way down the foot. The laces are covered by the Flyknit upper to provide an even striking surface for better ball control.

Detail of the PhantomVSN's Flyknit upper. CREDIT: Nike

The groundbreaking football boot’s final details include a new data-informed traction system and a weatherproof coating on the upper. The PhantomVSN released today in its first colorway of black and will be followed by more color options this summer. A street version will also be available.

Quadfit debuts in soccer but will soon be introduced into other performance footwear categories, most likely beginning with running and basketball.