Nike’s New Skate Shoe Collab Takes Inspiration From Lotto Scratch-Offs

Nike’s latest skate collab, a SB Dunk High with Premier, will appeal to those with a love for scratch-off lotto tickets and sneakers alike.

Arriving via SNKRS on Saturday is the Nike x Premier SB Dunk High, which the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based skate shop designed with lottery scratchers in mind. The kicks drop at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $110.

The style boasts a vachetta tan and white upper, a white midsole and a clear gold outsole with gold speckles. And also on the upper, the words “Win Some, Lose Some” appear under the lace flaps in gold foil. The sneakers feature Premier branding on the tongue and insoles.

However, the “prize” of the shoes is underneath the Swoosh branding on the upper.

Nike stated most pairs of the shoe, when the Swoosh wears away, a metallic gold finish will be revealed. But 1 percent of the pairs sold on SNKRS will show something different: a Nike SB x Premier graphic lottery ticket-inspired graphic.

Chris Gray, creative director at Premier, confirmed in a statement that not everyone will find the secret look once the Swoosh is gone.

“While it’s possible to find a ‘winning” pair,’ like scratch-off tickets, the odds are not in your favor,” Gray said. “Consider yourself lucky if you discover a winner.”

Nike also confirmed that each pair from SNKRS will include a scratch off-themed gold coin.

Gray said the inspiration for the look came from his days working at a gas station where he would frequently sell scratch-off tickets.

“This limo driver used to come in and drop $100 on $20 tickets everyday,” Gray said in a statement. “Another guy would buy a clip of dollar tickets, get back in line, and scratch them while he was waiting to buy more.”

