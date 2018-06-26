Nike Introduces Paul George’s New Signature Shoe, Built For Summer Gaming

Paul George fans are still anxious to see what team the free agent will end up on next season, but now at least they can be certain what his next sneaker looks like. On Monday Nike revealed new hybrid model, the PG 2.5.

George debuted the shoe himself earlier this month when he wore a pair at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, and now we get a full look at it from the brand.

Designed by Tony Hardman, who helmed the production of George’s first two models, the shoe takes elements from both the PG 1 and PG 2 and combines them into one sleek performance design. The brand describes the shoe as a model built for summer gaming, “on both the courts and the sticks” — with “sticks” referencing the NBA star’s love for video games.

Nike PG 2.5 Design Sketches by Tony Hardman CREDIT: Nike

The design itself is predominantly based off the silhouette of the PG 2, with a new iteration of the lockdown strap from his first shoe added. In a feature on the Nike News site, Hardman had this to say about the design: “We wanted to refresh the silhouette and keep evolving it. Paul wanted to put the strap from the PG1 on it, and this allowed us us to approach the element in a different way. Instead of incorporating Flywire as we did on the original, we conceived a new strap for the PG 2.5 built from a new webbing.”

Debuting in a black colorway with silver accents, the Nike PG 2.5 releases on June 30 at Nike.com and select retailers.