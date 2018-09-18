Here’s When You Can Buy the Off-White x Nike Blazer ‘Spooky Pack’

Images of the latest Nike Blazer collab with Off-White have been making their rounds on social media for some time now, and today, it appears that the release info for the Virgil Abloh-reimagined sneaker has been revealed.

Thanks to Twitter account @py_rates, the two-shoe Halloween-inspired “Spooky Pack,” boasting new takes on the classic Nike Blazer Mid, will hit stores on Sept. 27. According to the account, there will be anywhere from 150 to 200 pairs of each colorway stocked.

The lineup will consist of the “Grim Reaper” iteration, which is listed as having a black/cone/white color palette, and the “All Hallow’s Eve” look, which is executed in a canvas/pale vanilla/black/tonal orange colorway. Both come with baby blue zip ties and tonal laces.

Retail pricing for each of the sneakers, according to the Twitter account, is set at $130.

*RELEASE DATE UPDATE*: The @Nike x @OffWht Blazer Mid "Spooky Pack" is now scheduled to drop on Septemeber 27th. Both shoes in the pack will be dropping on the same day with stores expecting stock in the region of 150-200 pairs per colourway.

Please RT & Follow.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/xbccfTYjCr — py_rates (@py_rates) September 18, 2018

FN first reported on the upcoming “Spooky Pack” release last month, when Off-White posted a screenshot on its Instagram account a previous post of the shoes from another account on the social media platform, @liljuqiterr, showing the kicks along with their names. At the time, there was no information on when the sneakers would hit retail or their price.

