CrossFit Champ Mat Fraser Gets His Own Nike Metcon Shoe

As back-to-back “Fittest Man on Earth” Mat Fraser prepares to secure another CrossFit Games win in August, he’ll have a new Nike sneaker to work out in — one tailor-made for him.

Nike unveiled today the Metcon 4 “Mat Fraser,” a sneaker built to withstand the sport’s demands with personal touches for its star athlete.

Fraser’s first signature colorway, according to Nike, is inspired by his love for weightlifting and motorcycles. To execute the concept, the Swoosh gave it a black design with custom printing on the upper to mimic the diamond grip pattern on a barbell, a bull’s skull on the tongues (reminiscent of a motorcycle jacket patch), quilted lining similar to a motorcycle seat, leather on the back of the shoe and gunmetal chrome on the heel clip and shoelace tips to resemble premium motorcycle detailing.

The insoles of the Nike Metcon 4 "Mat Fraser." CREDIT: Nike

To celebrate his CrossFit Games wins, Nike put two circles on each heel to represent the first-place medals. The shoe also features “HWPO” on the insole, an acronym that stands for “hard work pays off,” which is Fraser’s personal mantra.

“These design elements are about celebrating my passions inside and outside of the gym,” Fraser said in a statement. “This shoe gives me such sense of accomplishment. It gets me amped up to keep doing what I’m doing — working hard and trying to make myself the best athlete I possibly can.”

Fraser’s iteration of the Nike Metcon 4 arrives June 8 via Nike.com and at select retailers. The sneaker will retail for $150.

The heels of the Nike Metcon 4 "Mat Fraser." CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Nike Uses Free Technology on a Metcon Training Sneaker for the First Time Ever

Nike Debuts a New CrossFit-Ready Sneaker

Nike Has a New Collection That Celebrates the LGBTQ Community