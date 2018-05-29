A Classic Nike LeBron James Sneaker Worn in the 2007 NBA Playoffs Is Coming Back This Week

Fans of basketball superstar LeBron James will have the shot to buy a pair of his classic playoff kicks as the 2018 NBA Finals begin.

Arriving on Thursday is the Nike LeBron Soldier 1 “25 Straight” from the brand’s “Art of a Champion” collection. The sneaker will retail for $150 and will be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Nike LeBron Soldier 1 "25 Straight" CREDIT: Nike

The story attached to the sneaker makes it the ideal style from James to be featured in the “Art of a Champion” lineup. The baller, during Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, scored 29 of the the final 30 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers, including 25 straight, leading his squad over the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs would ultimately win the series, and James would make his first-ever NBA Finals appearance against the San Antonio Spurs.

The sneakers are predominantly white and navy, and boast gold accents throughout the upper. To signify it is part of the “Art of a Champion” collection, Nike put 16 tally marks on the insole, representing the number of playoff wins it takes to win a NBA title.

A look from above the Nike LeBron Soldier 1 "25 Straight." CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike LeBron Soldier 1 "25 Straight." CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike LeBron Soldier 1 "25 Straight." CREDIT: Nike

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, the fourth consecutive matchup between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, tips off Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Game time is set for 9 p.m. ET.

