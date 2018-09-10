The Story Behind the Design of the Nike LeBron 16

Nike will continue to add to the legacy of the LeBron signature line by unveiling his latest LeBron 16 model ahead of the 2018 NBA season. With the help of longtime footwear designer Jason Petrie, he breaks down the design process for The King’s upcoming silhouette.

Evolving from its predecessor, the Nike LeBron 16 introduces the updated Battleknit 2.0 upper with an added layer of yarn, providing increased lateral support for on-court mobility. Petrie said the newly designed knit is “strong enough to contain LeBron and successfully reduces any layers in the overall build that could slow him down.”

Nike Lebron 16 Battleknit 2.0 CREDIT: Nike

Not only has the upper been reinforced, another alteration includes the lowered ankle height in the requested of James himself. James explained: “I wanted to get a little faster, ride a little bit closer to the court and be a little bit more dynamic.” Sticking with the upper is the new gusseted leather tongue providing a seamless entry.

Nike LeBron 16 Profile CREDIT: Nike

Staying consistent is the Max Air cushioned midsole seen on the previous Nike LeBron 15 model. “LeBron liked the cushioning so much last year that we just focused on refining it,” Petrie said.

Nike LeBron 16 Outsole CREDIT: Nike

The Nike LeBron 16 will officially debut at Nike.com and select Nike basketball retailers starting with the “Fresh Bred” colorway on Thursday, Sept. 20, for $185.

The upcoming pair was recently spotted on LeBron James, which included a preview of the model on his Instagram page.

