LeBron James Reveals a Full Look at the New Nike LeBron 16

If you’ve been anticipating and wondering what the next LeBron James signature model would look like, you’re wait is now over. The Nike LeBron 16 has been unveiled, and it didn’t come via a slick press release or news story from the brand, but simply by James wearing a pair in public and snapping a few shots on Instagram himself.

Yesterday the internet got its first good look at James’ latest performance sneaker via basketball photographer Cassy Athena, who posted shots of him wearing the shoe at a basketball event.

Perhaps becoming aware that the internet was buzzing about the shoe, James took to Instagram hours later to share a full look at the new design from multiple angles.

The new Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t have a pair to match his new uniform yet, as he revealed the shoe in a black and red colorway. The overall design appears to be quite similar to the LeBron 15, as it features a knit upper at about the same height and again utilizes a hybrid Air Max and Zoom Air cushioning platform. This suggests that he must have been pretty happy with the performance of the 15, and opted not to change much for his latest model.

Enjoy a full look at the LeBron 16 courtesty of James, and stay tuned for a full unveil, tech specs and release date from Nike.