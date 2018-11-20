Here’s How You Can Win the ‘I Promise’ Nike LeBron 16 for as Low as $10

LeBron James has set out on a mission to prove why he’s more than just an athlete once again with the latest “We Are Family” drawing that will benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation and his newly opened “I Promise” school located in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

This week, Nike Basketball and Foot Locker’s House of Hoops announced a special raffle with the goal to raise funds for the children in the Akron community. The contest will run throughout the rest of this week with raffle entries that cost as little as $10 each (an unlimited amount of entries are granted per person). The prizes? One of seven custom surfboards signed by King James himself, which is hand-painted by artist James Haunt in celebration of James’ arrival in Los Angeles. Included is a pair of the “I Promise” Lebron 16 for each of the seven lucky winners.

The sneakers are the 16th signature model for LBJ’s Nike basketball line and they’re dressed in a black-based Battleknit 2.0 upper with hints of multicolored accents distributed throughout. The left heel reads “We Are Family” and the right pair is embossed with the LeBron James Family Foundation logo as a nod to James’ commitment to his community and his foundation. The pair is currently available now in select sizes on Footlocker.com.

For fans looking to take part in this charitable “We Are Family” drawing, the contest and its rules can be found at WeAreFamily.rallyup.com. Winners will be contacted via phone and email this Saturday.

Earlier this year, the LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with Akron Public Schools to open the “I Promise” public school, which will be fully operational by 2022 to teach grades one through eight.

