Nike Unveils Kyrie Irving’s New Low-Top Sneaker, and It’s Available Right Now

Nike unveiled a new addition to the Kyrie Irving signature sneaker family yesterday, and it’s available today. Up for grabs is his all-new low-top model, named simply the Kyrie Low.

The shoe is timed to release alongside the “Uncle Drew” collection, which celebrates the comedy of the same name hitting theaters today featuring Irving as his old man alter-ego.

Nike stated that the new low-top can be thought of as a “democratization” of the Boston Celtics star’s signature line. Like his past models, it features Zoom Air cushioning, distinct textured modeling on the upper and a curved sole designed for quick cuts on the court. Like his hit second model, the Kyrie 2, the design adds a midfoot strap for lockdown support. With all those elements included, it puts even more emphasis on comfort.

With all-day summer hoops sessions as well as casualwear in mind, the new level of comfort in the Kyrie Low is achieved with bottom-loaded Zoom Air units in both the heel and forefoot that offer a softer underfoot experience. The tooling is completed with a concentric traction pattern on the outsole, a design derived from the Nike Kobe 10. This along with the comfortable low-top upper creates what many may find to be Irving’s most comfortable sneaker yet that’s still a formidable on-court performer.

The Kyrie Low in this debut “Atmosphere Grey/White” colorway is available now online at Nike.com for $110.