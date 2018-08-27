A Second Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Lucky Charms’ Colorway May Be Releasing — And It’s Even Louder Than the First

One of the hottest sneakers of the summer may be releasing in a second colorway. The Nike Kyrie 4 “Lucky Charms” had everybody feeling like a kid again when the magically delicious colorway released this month as part of the “Cereal Pack” of Kyrie Irving’s fourth signature model, which also featured Kix and Cinnamon Toast Crunch editions. Now it looks like the sneaker inspired by everybody’s favorite marshmallow-infused breakfast cereal may be back for an encore, as a new green version hit the internet over the weekend.

Sneaker collector @tmarkgotkickss on Instagram shared the look at the never-before-seen bright green edition of the Lucky Charms-inspired sneakers.

As you can see, they’re even more eye-catching than the initial bright red version. Also constructed in suede and mesh, the vibrant green color-up adds a detail not featured on the red colorway. While the red version has the cereal’s marshmallow shapes embossed in the suede heel paneling, the green colorway’s marshmallows are also colored in. Apart from the green upper and new graphic treatment for the sugary treats, the rest of the construction is the same as the previously released version, with iridescent Swooshes and a gum rubber sole that has various marshmallow shapes molded in.

While @tmarkgotkickss was willing to share a look at the shoe, he was mum on word of any kind of release information. At this point, it’s unclear in the new green Kyrie 4 “Lucky Charms” will be available to the public or is just an exclusive promotional or sample pair.