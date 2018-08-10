Kyrie Irving’s Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Decade’s Pack’ Celebrates the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s

Right on the heels of the highly anticipated Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” releasing tomorrow, Nike Basketball and Kyrie Irving have already debuted another three-shoe collection of his latest signature model.

Introducing the “Decades Pack,” which celebrates the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s in bold and colorful looks.

According to the brand, each shoe features design elements that are inspired by both the respective decade and a piece of the superstar point guard’s personality. The Kyrie 4 “’70s” leads things off by channeling Irving’s agile, dancelike handles on the court with a psychedelic print on the textile panel wrapping the Swoosh in colors on par with trends of the decade. The rest of the shoe’s upper is bright yellow, while the outsole gets a multicolored marble treatment for even more flair.

Nike Kyrie 4 "'80s" CREDIT: Nike

The ‘”80s” colorway sports florescent shades of pink and aqua within the swirling mesh weave of the upper with the same two shades for speckling on the midsole. The loud look reflects Irving’s star power with the basketball.

Nike Kyrie 4 "'90s" CREDIT: Nike

The “’90s” edition features the most playful look of the trio, inspired by Saturday mornings spent watching classic cartoon shows to reflect Irving’s belief that you’re always a kid at heart. The shoe receives an all-white upper with a colorful squiggle graphic on the inner lining and another big dose of color for the marbled outsole.

No specific release date for the “Decades Pack” has been announced by Nike yet, with the brand stating only that it will be available globally in limited quantities “beginning this month.”