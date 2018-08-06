Nike Serves the Kyrie 4 ‘Cereal Pack’ With Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Kix Colorways

After Kyrie Irving was spotted in one of the colorways last week, we now have a full look at the Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack.”

The tasty three-color set features his latest signature shoe in looks inspired by three of his favorite breakfast cereals, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Kix.

And these aren’t just vague representations of the sweet kids’ breakfast treats. They’re officially endorsed by General Mills, the producer of all three cereals, with their respective logos on the tongue and the brand’s G logo on each heel.

Heel detail of Nike Kyrie 4 "Kix." CREDIT: Nike

The colorway receiving the most buzz from sneaker fans is the Lucky Charms edition, featuring a vibrant red upper modeled after the marshmallow-infused cereal’s box. The magically delicious marshmallow shapes are stamped into the suede heel panel, while iridescent Swooshes adds to the rainbow vibe. The midsole is covered in a multicolor speckle print, which should instantly remind anybody that’s every finished off a box of Lucky Charms of the marshmallow dust at the bottom of the bag.

Detail of Nike Kyrie 4 "Lucky Charms." CREDIT: Nike

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch edition features a tan upper with the cereal’s signature cinnamon swirls represented on the textured suede heel panels. The Swooshes and midsoles are speckled with colors taken from the cereal’s logo, while the gum outsole also adds green, purple, blue and brown to the forefoot.

Sole detail of Nike Kyrie 4 "Cinnamon Toast Crunch." CREDIT: Nike

The Kix version are vibrant in yellow, blue and white to represent the puffed corn cereal’s box. The overall look is simpler than the Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch colorways, reflective of the cereal itself.

Nike Kyrie 4 "Kix" CREDIT: Nike

To complete this memorable execution, all three models feature graphic prints of their corresponding cereal on each sockliners.

Insole view of Nike Kyrie 4 "Cinnamon Toast Crunch." CREDIT: Nike

The Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” ($120 each) will be released on August 11 via the Nike SNKRS app. Expect quantities to be limited and to go very quickly.