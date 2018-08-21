The Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cereal Pack’ Is Releasing In Kids’ Sizing This Week

The release of the Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” this month was a major success, with the three Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Kix colorways selling out faster than the time it takes a bowl of cereal to go soggy in milk.

But there seemed to be a glaring omission from a pack of sneakers inspired by kids’ cereals: sizing for children themselves. If you’re going to release a colorways inspired by staying a kid at heart, it’s only right that current kids should get a shot at them as well, don’t you think?

Now the younger sneakerheads will be getting a chance at the popular pack after all, as the three tasty looks for Kyrie Irving’s fourth signature model will be releasing this week in Big Kids sizing (3.5Y-7Y).

The sized-down editions of the now-coveted men’s “Cereal Pack” each include all the same details as the larger versions. Beginning with the Lucky Charms colorway, the shoe features a bright red upper in mesh and suede inspired by the red cereal box. The “magically delicious” marshmallow shapes are embossed into the suede paneling around the ankle, while iridescent Swooshes and a multicolored speckle on the midsole add to the rainbow theme. Select marshmallows are also depicted within the gum rubber outsole.

Big Kids' Nike Kyrie 4 Cinnamon Toast Crunch CREDIT: Nike

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch edition is constructed with a tan upper featuring the signature cinnamon swirls of the cereal textured into the suede paneling, with multicolored speckles on the midsole and Swooshes that match the logo on the tongue.

Big Kids' Nike Kyrie 4 Kix CREDIT: Nike

Like the cereal itself, the Kix colorway is the most simple of the pack, in a yellow upper with blue and white accents inspired by the corn-puffed breakfast’s box.

The Big Kids’ Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” launches Aug. 24 via the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Pairs are priced at $100 each, and are expected to sell out quickly.