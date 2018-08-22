Get to Know Kobe Bryant’s Latest Signature Shoe Before They Release This Week

As Nike says in its unveil for the latest Kobe Bryant signature model, “The legacy continues.” Indeed, Bryant’s storied signature basketball sneaker line is one of the greatest of all time, and it having its own legacy is no hyperbole on the part of the brand. Now another model worthy of bearing the Black Mamba’s name and logo has arrived.

Introducing the new Nike Kobe A.D., the fourth iteration of Bryant’s post-retirement signature performance hoops shoe.

Nike Kobe A.D. CREDIT: Nike

Following the initial Kobe A.D. from 2016, the Kobe A.D. Mid from 2017 and two NXT versions fdesigned or outdoor basketball play, the newest model is ready to debut this Friday in the unique colorway you see here.

The high-performance design features a low-top height constructed with a full-length mesh bootie for foot-hugging support that is locked down with a unique lacing system. The midsole is equipped with Zoom Air for responsive cushioning, while the outsole traction design is what Nike is calling “an engineered micro-blade pattern” for enhanced traction on the court.

Top view of Nike Kobe A.D. CREDIT: Nike

Debuting in a unique color combination, the Kobe A.D. features a grey mesh and felt upper with navy, yellow and red accents, as well as a hit of gold on the heel counter and a multicolored Kobe logo on the right heel. Another detail is the translucent material on the flex zone on the forefoot, which coincides with the trend of see-through materials on sneakers like the popular React Element 87.

The Kobe A.D. is available beginning Aug. 24 via Nike SNKRS and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $140.