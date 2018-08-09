Sign up for our newsletter today!

You Can Buy Kobe Bryant’s 2006 NBA All-Star Game Nikes

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Kobe Bryant 2006 NBA All-Star Game
Kobe Bryant during the 2006 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Fans of both NBA legend Kobe Bryant and retro basketball kicks can soon pick up an updated iteration of a classic silhouette worn by the baller.

Arriving next week is a refreshed take on the Nike kicks Bryant rocked during the 2006 NBA All-Star Game. The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Star Power” (also referred to as “All-Star”) boasts the colors of the iteration that once hit retail, which are slightly different than what hit the court during the game, with modern court-ready tech from the Swoosh.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power"
CREDIT: Nike

The shoe boasts a red, white and black color palette, with black replacing the blue portion of the version Bryant wore on the court.

The kicks are executed with today’s performance features, including a carbon fiber composite plate for power transfer and a full-length Zoom Air unit for responsiveness.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Star Power” will hit the SNKRS app on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. ET and retail for $175.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
A look at the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
The lateral side of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
The medial side of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
The outsole of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
A look from above the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power."
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kobe 1 Protro Star Power
The heels of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power."
CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

6 Best Sneakers You Can Buy on Nike.com Right Now for $100 or Less

How to Get One of Nike’s Wildest Air Max Sneakers Ever

Kobe Bryant Denied Membership to Film Academy Despite Oscar Win

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad