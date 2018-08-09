You Can Buy Kobe Bryant’s 2006 NBA All-Star Game Nikes

Fans of both NBA legend Kobe Bryant and retro basketball kicks can soon pick up an updated iteration of a classic silhouette worn by the baller.

Arriving next week is a refreshed take on the Nike kicks Bryant rocked during the 2006 NBA All-Star Game. The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Star Power” (also referred to as “All-Star”) boasts the colors of the iteration that once hit retail, which are slightly different than what hit the court during the game, with modern court-ready tech from the Swoosh.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power" CREDIT: Nike

The shoe boasts a red, white and black color palette, with black replacing the blue portion of the version Bryant wore on the court.

The kicks are executed with today’s performance features, including a carbon fiber composite plate for power transfer and a full-length Zoom Air unit for responsiveness.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Star Power” will hit the SNKRS app on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. ET and retail for $175.

A look at the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power." CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power." CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power." CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power." CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power." CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Star Power." CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

6 Best Sneakers You Can Buy on Nike.com Right Now for $100 or Less

How to Get One of Nike’s Wildest Air Max Sneakers Ever

Kobe Bryant Denied Membership to Film Academy Despite Oscar Win