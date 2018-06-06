Kevin Durant’s First-Ever Retro Sneaker Releases Tomorrow

Kevin Durant is now up to his 11th Nike signature shoe with the KD 11 hitting the market this summer. After over 10 years of sneakers, his fourth, the KD 4, is still widely considered the very best. Now it’s returning for the first time.

Originally his shoe for the 2011-12 NBA season, the KD 4 is a blend of style and performance in a sleek design. Its affordable $95 price point only increased its appeal. The initial popularity has left it a desired sneaker, and although it’s only been about five years since you could pick up a pair at retail, the return this summer is certainly welcome.

The shoe is back as part of the “Art of a Champion” campaign, a collection of Nike, Jordan and Converse sneakers celebrating memorable performances of the brands’ athletes on the court during the Playoffs throughout the years. The edition of the KD 4 included in the pack has been dubbed “Battle Tested” and replicates a player exclusive colorway of the shoe worn by Durant during the 2012 Playoffs. More specifically, it’s the shoe that was on his feet for his dominant Game 6 performance in the Western Conference Finals when he led his Oklahoma City Thunder past the San Antonio Spurs with 34 points and 14 rebounds, punching the franchise’s first-ever ticket to the Finals.

The commemorative sneaker features the white and “Thunder Blue” colorway worn by Durant that night, with special detailing on the interior including the NBA Finals logo on the insole and crossed-out “16” patch on the inside of the tongue referencing the amount of games it takes during the Playoffs to win a championship.

The Nike KD 4 “Battle Tested” releases June 7 for $140 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.