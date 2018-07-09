Nike Readies a Limited Edition of Kevin Durant’s New Shoe for Annual ‘Peach Jam’ Tournament

Many of the best and brightest stars of the high school AAU basketball circuit are ready to compete at Nike’s annual Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam tournament, and they have an equally dazzling sneaker to match their skills on the court.

The all-new Nike KD 11 is the sneaker to be produced in a special limited edition for the Peach Jam this year. While it’s made available for participants in the tournament, a small quantity will also release via Nike SNKRS on July 13.

Taking place July 11-15 in North Augusta, S.C., the Peach Jam gets one of its most striking sneakers yet from Nike, following previous special versions of models from the brand like the Kobe 9, KD 7, LeBron 11 and most recently the KD 10 from 2017. The previous sneakers created for the tournament were traditionally available only as player exclusives for participants, but the KD 11 will see a limited retail release to the public.

Also the very first colorway of Durant’s latest signature model to hit the market, the KD 11 “Peach Jam” features a fruity Hot Punch hue across the Flyknit upper with gray, lime and purple accents. With a clear outsole below, the shoe’s exposed React foam on the medial side of the midsole is highlighted with a hot-pink speckled treatment to add even more vibrancy to the design. The final touch is the EYBL logo inside a peach, embroidered on the left heel.

Medial view of Nike KD 11 "Peach Jam." CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you want to get your hands on a pair, you’ll want to act fast when they release via Nike SNKRS on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT, as they are expected to drop in very limited quantities.