Nike Signs First Pro Athlete With Cerebral Palsy

Justin Gallegos has made Nike history.

The sportswear giant officially signed the runner, a student at the University of Oregon, as its first-ever professional athlete with cerebral palsy.

The announcement — which was made on Oct. 6 in honor of World Cerebral Palsy Day — came via a heartwarming video shared by film company Elevation Om.

In the film, Gallegos appears to be under the impression that a production crew is filming his cross country race. Upon reaching the finish line, it is revealed that the Swoosh’s Insights director, John Douglass, is carrying a folder holding the contract for the athlete to sign. Gallegos breaks down in tears.

In an Instagram post, the runner expressed his excitement at the news: “Beyond blessed to officially represent the swoosh! Still can’t believe I made Nike history! Very excited! Big things are yet to come!”

Gallegos was born with cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination. Despite this, he remains a member of the school’s track club and completed the Eugene Half Marathon in Oregon over the summer with the help of Nike’s Air Zoom Pegasus 35 FlyEase sneaker.

Want more?

Nike Founder Phil Knight Donated Almost $1B in Company Stock to Charity

Nike Veteran Sandy Bodecker Dead — Fans Remember His Impact on Skateboarding