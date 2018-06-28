Two Classic Nike Sneakers Get Covered in Logos for ‘Just Do It’ Pack

One of the most well-known brand slogans of all time takes center stage on this new collection from Nike: “Just Do It.”

The unique new pack includes the Air Force 1 Low and Air Max 1 in striking new looks, each emblazoned with various logos and the famous phrase repeating across its upper, resulting in some of the boldest branding we’ve seen from the Swoosh yet.

Coined in 1988, “Just Do It” was intended to motivate individuals to stop making excuses, whether it be related to fitness or any other aspect of life. The now-ubiquitous phrase is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and this new sneaker collection is a grand showcase for the three simple yet effective words.

Nike Air Force 1 "Just Do It" in Orange CREDIT: Nike

The collection features two colorways for each model, in your choice of white or orange leather. Each is covered in multiple Nike logos, including both patches and printed graphics, with variations of the Swoosh design and the “Just Do It” phrase created throughout the years. Even the laces get covered in the motivating motto.

Nike Air Force 1 "Just Do It" Top View CREDIT: Nike

And if all the logos on the shoes themselves weren’t enough for you, every pair also comes with a “Just Do It” logo keychain.

Nike Air Max 1 "Just Do It" in Orange CREDIT: Nike

The Air Force 1 is available in men’s sizing, while the Air Max 1 is offered in both men’s and women’s editions. Released this morning directly from Nike via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. EST, the entire collection went extremely fast, with many sizes sold out within the first hour. If you’re unable to find your size from the brand, keep in mind that select sneaker retailers may still have them available.