Nike’s Just Do It Headquarters in LA Lets Fitness Fans Train, Eat and Meet Celebs

The Nike Just Do It HQ.

Nike has opened its first-ever Just Do It Headquarters right in time for you to get working on that summer body.

The training facility opened Thursday in Los Angeles to the public, bringing the Nike Training Club app to life through Aug. 12 at 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd. The location features classes, educational workshops, nutritional experiences and even celebrity drop-ins.

The training space in the Nike Just Do It HQ. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The fitness venue is linked to the Training Club app so that any registered user can also attend the special events seamlessly. There is no onsite registration for classes at the headquarters, only signups through the app.

In addition to the training room, recovery and nutrition bar, the locale sells the newest in Nike products, including collections and collaborations.

The Nike Just Do It HQ. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Experiences seem to be all the rage in the marketing world these days as consumers crave more brand interaction.

