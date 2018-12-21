Nike to Bring the Self-Lacing Sneaker to the Masses With $350 Price Point

Nike is bringing its self-lacing sneakers to the masses.

The athleticwear giant unveiled plans during its Q2 earnings call yesterday for a new version of its HyperAdapt sneakers.

Previously priced at a whopping $720, the HyperAdapts will be offered at a $350 price point come 2019.

The latest take on the kicks will be designed for the basketball court. While the HyperAdapt 1.0 featured self-lacing technology, the 2019 update might make use of a different kind of smart technology.

“I’m excited to announce that in the new year we’ll launch a new adaptive performance platform in basketball at the $350 price point,” explained Nike CEO Mark Parker. “We have a smart shoe designed for the perfect fit, and it’s a major step in advancing and connecting our digital transformation to product.”

With many of the biggest names in the NBA signed to the Swoosh, the HyperAdapts are likely to make their way on pro ballers’ feet come the new year. And with a price tag of less than half what they cost in their initial run, the shoes are also a more realistic purchase for the average consumer this time around.

The HyperAdapt 2.0s will be coming to market sometime in spring 2019, according to executive vice president and chief financial officer Andy Campion. The HyperAdapt 1.0s are available now on the resale market for more than $1,000.

Want more?

Why Nike Is Riding High Heading Into the Holidays

$1.7 Million in Counterfeit Nike Sneakers Seized en Route to California

See How Nike and Foot Locker Are Celebrating Sneaker Culture in 3 Cities