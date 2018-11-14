Nike’s New Flagship Promises a Retail Experience Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

Nike has a new flagship store in New York City.

Dubbed Nike House of Innovation 000, the 68,000-square-0foot, six-floor retail space is scheduled to open tomorrow. The brand described the store as “the most personal and responsive sport experience out there.” It’s one of two like this worldwide, the other being in Shanghai, which opened last month.

Each floor is designed to give the customer a different experience, starting with the Speed Shop, which boasts fast access to products people in NYC love, and ending with the Expert Studio for NikePlus members to enjoy premium services via one-to-one appointments.

Other levels include the Arena (which features seasonal storytelling and product), the Women’s and Young Athletes Product Zone, the Men’s Product Zone and the Nike Sneaker Lab.

It will also feature new digital services, such as Shop the Look, which allows customers to buy items found on mannequins by scanning a QR code, and Instant Checkout, which lets NikePlus members can skip lines by paying from the Nike App using stored or new forms of payment.

The store’s aesthetics, Nike said, were “inspired by the fluidity of sport and created to ignite the next evolution of Nike retail,” and boasts mood and feel changes from floor to floor done through colors, tone and material textures.

Inside, shoppers will find slumped and carved glass (which the brand said mirrors the movement of athletes, a triangle removed from the first floor to mimic a runner coming off of starting blocks, and a ceiling on the first floor angled at precisely 23.5 degrees (the angle of the Swoosh branding).

From a product standpoint, Nike House of Innovation 000 will exclusively offer The Noise Cancelling Collection, inspired by Nike’s desire to disrupt the noise of NYC and “inspire athletes to dream loud enough that they silence the city.”

It features five new takes on existing sneakers, including the Nike Zoom Fly 2 Shalane Flanagan, the Air Jordan 1 High Nigel Sylvester, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Odell Beckham Jr., the Nike Cortez Maria Sharapova and the Kobe Protro 1 Kobe Bryant.

The store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

