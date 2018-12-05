See How Nike and Foot Locker Are Celebrating Sneaker Culture in 3 Cities

Nike and are celebrating the sneaker cultures of three U.S. cities through an exclusive collection sold only via the retailer.

The “Home & Away” lineup boasts new takes inspired by Houston, Atlanta and Miami on classic shoes including the Air Max 95, the Air Force One High, the Air Force One Low and the Air Max Plus/97. The collection features “Home” and “Away” colorways of the sneakers that feature looks synonymous with each city.

The “Home” styles will arrive in the respective markets tomorrow via Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports physical and online stores, and Eastbay.com. The Houston-inspired Air Max 95 will retail for $170, the Miami Air Max Plus 97 will sell for $170 and the Air Force One inspired by Atlanta will come with a $100 price tag.

Foot Locker x Nike Air Max Plus 97 “Miami Home” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Foot Locker x Nike Air Force One “Atlanta Home” CREDIT: Foot Locker

The “Away” looks will follow via the same retail channels on Dec. 22 — the Miami Air Max Plus 97 will retail for $170, the Houston Air Max 95 for $170 and the Atlanta-inspired Air Force One will sell for $110.

To promote the sneakers, Foot Locker and Nike have enlisted stars of music and sports for a digital campaign including Miami Heat baller Hassan Whiteside and rapper Denzel Curry for the Miami kicks, Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel and rapper Maxo Kream for the Houston styles, and Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley and rapper YFN Lucci for the Atlanta silhouettes.

Foot Locker confirmed the concept will continue in 2019 with new cities and sneakers.

Foot Locker x Nike Air Max 95 “Houston Away” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Foot Locker x Nike Air Max Plus 97 “Miami Away” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Aside from the “Home & Away” collection, Foot Locker is also continuing its “Discover Your Air” campaign that celebrates 20 years of the Nike Tuned Air model.

Exclusively available at the retailer staring Saturday is the “Greedy” Air Max Plus ($160) is a fire and blue colorway. Foot Locker will then release the shoe in the OG purple iteration on Dec. 15 ($160) and the Nike Air Max Plus OG hyper blue look on Dec. 22 ($160). The sneakers will be promoted with video content from Juice Wrld, The Real Tarzan and Ozuna.